Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 142 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 117,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $136.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $151.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.59. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

