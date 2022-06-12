Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,012,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,579,000 after acquiring an additional 196,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $97.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.92. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $96.85 and a 52 week high of $108.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

