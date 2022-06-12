Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $423,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $1,779,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,054 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 69.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 25,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

NYSE:PEG opened at $65.47 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -84.05%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

