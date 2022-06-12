Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,038,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,197,000 after purchasing an additional 73,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,283 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 287,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $84.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.43. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

