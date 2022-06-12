Liberty Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,694,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,122 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 307.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,135,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $867,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $169.74 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $424.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.