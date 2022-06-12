L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Short Interest Up 392.0% in May

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 392.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in L&F Acquisition by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in L&F Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 110,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

LNFA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,453. L&F Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

