Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEATGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEAT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.15. 7,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. Leatt has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEATGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

