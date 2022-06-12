Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a growth of 270.1% from the May 15th total of 14,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGAC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 723,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,908,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after purchasing an additional 508,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

LGAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

