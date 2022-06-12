Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.3138 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

KHNGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 260 to CHF 269 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.25.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

