Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.82.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.3138 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.
