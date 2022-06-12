Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.75.

KEYS stock opened at $140.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.86.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

