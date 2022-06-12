Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $369.38

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $369.38 and last traded at $372.51, with a volume of 5746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.25.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.55.
Keyence Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KYCCF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keyence (KYCCF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.