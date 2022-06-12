Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $369.38

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $369.38 and last traded at $372.51, with a volume of 5746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.55.

Keyence Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KYCCF)

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

