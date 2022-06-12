Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €810.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €810.00 ($870.97) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KER. Barclays set a €795.00 ($854.84) price objective on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($804.30) price objective on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($747.31) target price on Kering in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($752.69) target price on Kering in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) target price on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kering has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €753.79 ($810.52).

Kering stock opened at €510.40 ($548.82) on Wednesday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($448.82). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €504.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €600.05.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

