Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KPELY stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading on Friday. 54 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. Keppel has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $10.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

