Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 775.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KPCPY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. 5,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,369. Kasikornbank Public has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%.

About Kasikornbank Public (Get Rating)

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

