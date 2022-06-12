Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the May 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

JBAXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 61,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,893. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

