JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.8% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $40,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

JPST opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33.

