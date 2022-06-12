JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lowered by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $119.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.25. The company has a market cap of $351.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $115.02 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

