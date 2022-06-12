JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 4,000 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($45.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($48.87) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($46.99) to GBX 3,675 ($46.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,825.50 ($47.94).

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,493 ($43.77) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £79.13 billion and a PE ratio of 11.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,387.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,148.87. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,612.97 ($45.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.28), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($349,089.70). Insiders have bought 13 shares of company stock valued at $44,138 in the last three months.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

