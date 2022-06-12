JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target to €3.00

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.80 ($3.01) to €3.00 ($3.23) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AIBRF. Citigroup upgraded shares of AIB Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.69) to €2.75 ($2.96) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AIB Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.12) to €2.65 ($2.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.76.

AIBRF opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

