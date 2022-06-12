Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 292 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.3% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $22.43 on Friday, hitting $696.69. The stock had a trading volume of 32,515,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,362,422. The company’s 50-day moving average is $849.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $924.97. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $593.50 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $721.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $899.46.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.