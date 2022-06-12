Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Makes New $26.97 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $26,971,000. Amazon.com comprises about 24.6% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $6.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.65. 87,267,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,697,232. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

