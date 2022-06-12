JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IOVA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at $137,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,341,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,489,000 after acquiring an additional 143,866 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,337,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,845,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,044 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

