JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.17.

NASDAQ TPG opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.50. TPG has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $89,216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $74,934,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $34,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

