Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $78.00

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2022

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.76.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $69.09 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $122.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average of $84.75.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,866,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 85.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 211,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 62,224 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.