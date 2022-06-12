Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $78.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.76.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $69.09 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $122.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average of $84.75.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,866,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 85.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 211,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 62,224 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

