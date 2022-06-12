ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ITOCY opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.40. ITOCHU has a 12-month low of $53.93 and a 12-month high of $69.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOCY. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 164.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ITOCHU by 111.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in ITOCHU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in ITOCHU by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ITOCHU by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 485,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 79,172 shares in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

