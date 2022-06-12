iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Cut by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 124,321 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 200,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 98,836 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.61. 3,661,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,975,525. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

