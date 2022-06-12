iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $214.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.71. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.78 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

