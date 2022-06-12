iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,137 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after buying an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,196,000 after purchasing an additional 710,392 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $141,569,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

