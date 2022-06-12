iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the May 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTE. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 488,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 41,367 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,805,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period.

IBTE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,444. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

