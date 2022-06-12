iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,333,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE opened at $94.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.73. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.