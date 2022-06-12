iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 1.7% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,453,000 after purchasing an additional 354,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 40,337 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,254,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,527,000 after acquiring an additional 29,810 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,143,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 898,345 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.79.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.