iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 150,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 81,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 525,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,245,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 541,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after buying an additional 37,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.55 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.55 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

