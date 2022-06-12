Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the May 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. 16,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,393. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEM. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 728,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,709 shares during the period.

