Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Position Reduced by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.05% of Invesco worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 381.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 187,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 148,211 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 447,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 18,388 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 22.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 790,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after buying an additional 144,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 177.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

Invesco stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,500,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $35,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,731,607 shares of company stock valued at $129,776,212. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

