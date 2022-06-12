Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the May 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 247,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,784. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $1,615,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 20,144 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

