Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the May 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 247,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,784. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd.
