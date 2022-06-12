Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 188.7% from the May 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 35,797 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

VKI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. 143,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,476. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $12.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0461 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

