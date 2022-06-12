Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.42

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 350121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.44) to €2.70 ($2.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.70 ($3.98) to €3.20 ($3.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €2.15 ($2.31) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.33) to €2.90 ($3.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.47) to €2.00 ($2.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

