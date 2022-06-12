Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.219 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Shares of ITP traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$39.58. The company had a trading volume of 277,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,073. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.12. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$22.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.55.
Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$514.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$502.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.8496424 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.
