Intelligent Financial Strategies Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 588.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $43.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.96. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

