Intelligent Financial Strategies Takes $973,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $269,447,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,834 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $454.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.50.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

