Intelligent Financial Strategies Takes $42,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.54.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

