Intelligent Financial Strategies Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. Mastercard makes up 2.0% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $334.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.02 and a 200-day moving average of $353.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

