Intelligent Financial Strategies Invests $239,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,453,000 after buying an additional 84,577 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after buying an additional 128,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $174.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

