Intelligent Financial Strategies Invests $1.53 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,185 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. NIKE comprises about 1.4% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $114.73 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.64. The stock has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.23.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

