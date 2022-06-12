Intelligent Financial Strategies Buys New Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,906 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,581,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.91. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

