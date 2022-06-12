Intelligent Financial Strategies Acquires New Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of DFUS opened at $42.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $52.22.

