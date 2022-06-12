Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 88,914 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,914 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 2.6% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $86,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after acquiring an additional 723,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,364,000 after acquiring an additional 456,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.03. 3,907,279 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

