Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 34,997 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,997 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 24.58% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $60,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 69,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47,481 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,570,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 51,834 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after acquiring an additional 413,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKAG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.49. 33,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,043. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $51.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66.

