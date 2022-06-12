Insider Selling: MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director Sells C$120,195.00 in Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,372.35.

James D. Mcfarland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, James D. Mcfarland sold 20,000 shares of MEG Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$368,000.00.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$23.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.46. The stock has a market cap of C$7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.85 and a 52-week high of C$24.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.45.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

