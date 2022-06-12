Insider Selling: MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director Sells C$120,195.00 in Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,372.35.
James D. Mcfarland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 24th, James D. Mcfarland sold 20,000 shares of MEG Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$368,000.00.
Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$23.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.46. The stock has a market cap of C$7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.85 and a 52-week high of C$24.47.
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
