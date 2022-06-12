Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIPR. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $129.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 28.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.84.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

